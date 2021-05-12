iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Ieq Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 2.44% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $170,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 224,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

OEF traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,403. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

