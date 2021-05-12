iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

