iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by David Loasby

David Loasby increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 3,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,639. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

