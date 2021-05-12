iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 24th

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

