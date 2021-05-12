iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. 2,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.