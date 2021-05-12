Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

EPD stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

