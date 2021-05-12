Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 401 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $592.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.