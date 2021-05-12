Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

