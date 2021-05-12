Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 591,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 390,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.3% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

