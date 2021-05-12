Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

