Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 2,016,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

