IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 151,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

