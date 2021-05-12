IP Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.58) on Wednesday. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

