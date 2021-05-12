Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The firm has a market cap of $907.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

