Investors Purchase Large Volume of EQT Call Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,013 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 188,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,626. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

