Investors Buy High Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Put Options (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 29,947 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average daily volume of 3,053 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $10,753,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

IPOE opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

