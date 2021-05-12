Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

