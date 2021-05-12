Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) PT Raised to $166.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 228.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares during the period.

