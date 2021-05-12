Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,181. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

