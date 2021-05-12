Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
VKQ opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
