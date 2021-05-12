Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

VKQ opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

