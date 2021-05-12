Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,772 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

