Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 666.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,516 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 387,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

Shares of BSJM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

