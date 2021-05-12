Inuvo (INUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, analysts expect Inuvo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INUV stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at $892,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

