Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

ISRG stock traded down $28.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $807.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,067. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

