Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.165-4.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.99. 931,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,118. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day moving average is $379.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

