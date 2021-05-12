Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $431.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $399.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

