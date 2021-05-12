Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.49 ($2.93).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

