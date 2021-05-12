Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.