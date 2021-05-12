Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.06

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 103153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

