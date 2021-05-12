International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth.”

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

