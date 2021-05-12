International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 202,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.