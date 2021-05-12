International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 202,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

