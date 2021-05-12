International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.68. 2,588,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

