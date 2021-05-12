International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 194.32 ($2.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.