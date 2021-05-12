Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Interfor stock opened at C$36.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.21. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$38.50.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

