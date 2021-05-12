Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. 19,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.