Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.