Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

