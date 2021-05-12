Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $231,423.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

