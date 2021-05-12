Inspired Energy’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.09. The company has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

