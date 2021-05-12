Inspired Energy’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:INSE opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.09. The company has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).
About Inspired Energy
