Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.71.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

INSP stock traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 306,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

