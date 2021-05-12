Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells 31,371 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WOR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

