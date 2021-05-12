Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells 89,999 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.