Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Sells 3,399 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $47,459,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

