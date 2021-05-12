Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells 4,579 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 3,136,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.