Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells 10,835 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.14. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,095. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

