Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HURN stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.