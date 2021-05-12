Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Sells 22,658 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
