Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Sells 22,658 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

