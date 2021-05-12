Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 4,161 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IT traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. 1,088,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.