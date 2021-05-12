Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DHIL traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $171.01. 16,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,151,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

