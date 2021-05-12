Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Sells 1,880 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,848,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

